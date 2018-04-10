Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 122,937 Shares of Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,937 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Xperi worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Xperi by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 223,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Xperi by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,080.26, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi Co. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.65 million for the quarter. Xperi had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

