Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Incyte worth $44,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Incyte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 622,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 729,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 429,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 751,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.12. 2,940,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,559.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $142.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.54. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $444.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $167,506.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $167,013.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Incyte to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $159.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

