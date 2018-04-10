Teachers Advisors LLC Has $11.33 Million Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 338,327 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of First Bancorp worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 46,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,713,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,974,000 after buying an additional 860,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 53,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 519,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,364.71, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

