Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $394,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1,984.52, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AERI. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

