Teachers Advisors LLC Has $22.80 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $22,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 266,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 115.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $111.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,674.15, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $88.19 and a one year high of $127.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total value of $461,889.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 262,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,904,865.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,741 shares of company stock valued at $39,997,230. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

