Teachers Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of MFA Financial worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in MFA Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,461,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 347,976 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 189,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,898,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,984.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.33.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 69.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.27%.

In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on MFA Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

