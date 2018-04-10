Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 68,818 Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,818 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of PulteGroup worth $43,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,969,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $4,024,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 3,647,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,252. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,602.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. UBS increased their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $260,570.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

