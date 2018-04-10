Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 91,762 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,762 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of East West Bancorp worth $49,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $341,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,454.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $30,015.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,719.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,461 shares of company stock worth $641,846. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 728,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,894. The company has a market cap of $8,731.90, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $365.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 31.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

