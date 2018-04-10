Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,214 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Post were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Post by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 985,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,098,000 after buying an additional 776,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,196,000 after buying an additional 734,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Post by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,447,000 after buying an additional 380,818 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $24,720,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $18,112,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vertical Group upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo dropped their price target on Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

NYSE POST traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. 762,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $5,355.43, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.08. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $89.04.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CFO Jeff A. Zadoks bought 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $99,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,064.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Stiritz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $7,199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 104,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,693. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

