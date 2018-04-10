Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cognex by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 109,544 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 356,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.21.

CGNX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 4,072,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,990. The stock has a market cap of $8,520.18, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.75 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Cognex’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Cognex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $564,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,622,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

