Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,408 Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Itron worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,988,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 273,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Itron by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 110,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip Mezey sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $335,378.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $476,794.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,652 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $108.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

ITRI stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.55. 238,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2,666.20, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Itron has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. Itron had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

