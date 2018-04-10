Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Share Price

News articles about TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TechnipFMC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0071835900881 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

FTI stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 3,054,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $13,461.18, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

In other TechnipFMC news, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $360,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,380.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Pattarozzi sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $570,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,312.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $1,429,809. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, production systems, services, and solutions for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

