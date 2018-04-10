Teck Resources (TECK) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News stories about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7784002878513 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

TECK opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,815.68, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/teck-resources-teck-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-07-updated-updated-updated.html.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.