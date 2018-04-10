Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

TOO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

TOO stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,004.61, a PE ratio of 244.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.56 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Teekay Offshore Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

