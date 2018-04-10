Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Shipping Corporation is a leading provider of international crude oil and petroleum product transportation services through the world’s largest fleet of medium size oil tankers. The Company’s modern fleet provides such transportation services to major oil companies, major oil traders and government agencies, principally in the region spanning from the Red Sea to the U.S. West Coast. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TK. ValuEngine cut Teekay from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group started coverage on Teekay in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teekay from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Teekay stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,592. Teekay has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $734.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.35 million. Teekay had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Teekay’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Teekay will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 273,715 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Teekay by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 838,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 222,725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Teekay by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,679 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

