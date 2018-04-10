Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Telecom Argentina in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of TEO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6,557.34, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $40.19.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Telecom Argentina’s previous special dividend of $0.37. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1,305.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 730,451 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 197,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 53,767 shares during the period. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/telecom-argentina-sa-teo-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.