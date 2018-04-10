Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 433.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 374,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,895,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 190,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,459,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,897,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,548,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $801,694.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,415.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Wittwer sold 285,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $7,771,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. TheStreet raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,128.00, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

