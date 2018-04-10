Tenet Healthcare (THC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. JPMorgan Chase cut Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2,395.25, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director George Fredrick Smitherman bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $4,812,500.00. Also, Director Ashish Dave sold 75,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $105,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,600 shares of company stock worth $199,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,217,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 439,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 358,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/tenet-healthcare-thc-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated.html.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.