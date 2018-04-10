TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) Price Down 6.9% This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00013432 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, COSS and ChaoEX. In the last week, TenX has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $96.02 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00757481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014631 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00176994 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063547 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,661,310 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liqui, OKEx, Coinrail, Huobi, Gate.io, COSS, BigONE, Livecoin, CoolCoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta, ChaoEX and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

