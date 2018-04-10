Terex (TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Terex (NYSE:TEX) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Terex posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.18 million.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $505,037.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,260.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,343 shares of company stock valued at $419,457 and have sold 49,411 shares valued at $2,090,346. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Terex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $2,924.91, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Terex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

