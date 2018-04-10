Terra Nitrogen (NYSE:TNH) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media stories about Terra Nitrogen (NYSE:TNH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Terra Nitrogen earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3379779407184 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terra Nitrogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TNH remained flat at $$83.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,553.34, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of -0.03. Terra Nitrogen has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $98.76.

Terra Nitrogen (NYSE:TNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. Terra Nitrogen had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.75%.

About Terra Nitrogen

Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNCLP) is a limited partnership that produces nitrogen fertilizer products. The Company’s principal products are anhydrous ammonia (ammonia) and urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN), which it manufactures at its facility in Verdigris, Oklahoma. Its nitrogen products are used primarily by farmers.

