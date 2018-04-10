Terracoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,321.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 26th. Terracoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $3,321.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001886 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,775.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.88 or 0.09449690 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026528 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00165020 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.01749130 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016197 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002826 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004106 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,605,687 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.info. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

