TerraNova (TER) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, TerraNova has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. TerraNova has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,537.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraNova coin can now be purchased for $7.95 or 0.00116007 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00708569 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006983 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003993 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001768 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00097067 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030400 BTC.

TerraNova Coin Profile

TerraNova (TER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,021,357 coins. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin. TerraNova’s official website is genialboro.wixsite.com/terranova-ter.

Buying and Selling TerraNova

TerraNova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraNova must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraNova using one of the exchanges listed above.

