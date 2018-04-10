Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Tesco from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.65 on Monday. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

