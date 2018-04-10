Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Tetra Tech is enjoying steady top-line momentum and improved operating efficiency resulting from cost-management initiatives. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates thrice over the four trailing quarters. Moreover, the company’s robust financial health and diligent capital deployment strategies signal brighter days ahead. Its shares have outperformed the industry average over the past six months. However, softness in the domestic oil and gas segment along with general economic conditions may weigh down on financials, going forward. Sluggish oil and gas markets and a highly competitive bidding environment (particularly in Canada) remain headwinds. This apart, the cyclical nature of the key markets served by the company poses a sustained threat to stable growth.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 71,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2,745.07, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dan L. Batrack sold 68,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $3,524,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $399,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,374.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,331 shares of company stock worth $8,343,340. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tetra Tech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

