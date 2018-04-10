TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). TETRA Technologies reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTI. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Howard Weil downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.58, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.69. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,033.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,080,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 68.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

