TETRA Technologies (TTI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TETRA Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.7112992953597 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Howard Weil cut TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price objective on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.59, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 63,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,033.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/tetra-technologies-tti-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.