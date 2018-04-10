The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,662,000 after buying an additional 4,818,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,677,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,247,000 after buying an additional 750,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,815,000 after buying an additional 11,593,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,761,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,897,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,722,000 after purchasing an additional 383,733 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187,358.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In related news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

