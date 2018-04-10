An issue of The Jones Group Inc. (NYSE:JNY) bonds fell 1.1% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.125% coupon and will mature on November 15, 2034. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $14.90. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “The Jones Group (JNY) Bonds Trading 1.1% Lower” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/the-jones-group-jny-bonds-trading-1-1-lower.html.

The Jones Group Company Profile

Jones Group Inc is a United States-based company, which designs, markets and wholesales branded clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company offers over 35 brands with products in apparel, footwear, jeans wear, jewelry and handbags. It operates in six segments: domestic wholesale sportswear, domestic wholesale jeans wear, domestic wholesale footwear and accessories, domestic retail, international wholesale and international retail.

Receive News & Ratings for The Jones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Jones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.