The Keyw (KEYW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Keyw’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). The Keyw posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Keyw will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Keyw.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on The Keyw and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital downgraded The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised The Keyw from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Keyw presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of The Keyw stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Keyw has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Keyw by 20.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Keyw by 12.6% in the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 866,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Keyw by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 207,656 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Keyw by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,444,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Keyw by 330.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Keyw

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S.

