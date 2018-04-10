Axa Has $437,000 Holdings in The Keyw (KEYW)

AXA grew its stake in The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. AXA owned 0.15% of The Keyw worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 31.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 30.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 20.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 381.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 354,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $398.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.64. The Keyw has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

KEYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on The Keyw and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Keyw in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised The Keyw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Keyw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Keyw from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

WARNING: “Axa Has $437,000 Holdings in The Keyw (KEYW)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/the-keyw-keyw-stake-lifted-by-axa-updated-updated.html.

The Keyw Company Profile

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for The Keyw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Keyw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.