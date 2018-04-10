The Mosaic (MOS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOS. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. 461,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,534. The company has a market cap of $8,502.41, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $33,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,156. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Mosaic by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,211,000 after purchasing an additional 921,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,552,000 after buying an additional 117,536 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,505,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after buying an additional 105,273 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,325,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 773,747 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,699,000 after buying an additional 81,486 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Mosaic (MOS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/the-mosaic-mos-given-new-27-00-price-target-at-citigroup.html.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.