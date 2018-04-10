The Sage Group plc (SGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 792.90 ($10.95).

SGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($11.47) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 585 ($8.08) to GBX 636 ($8.79) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 830 ($11.47) to GBX 860 ($11.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.91) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 687 ($9.49). 4,182,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 613 ($8.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825.20 ($11.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $7,430.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,862.50.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare sold 88,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 759 ($10.49), for a total value of £674,599.20 ($932,024.32).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “The Sage Group plc (SGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/the-sage-group-plc-sge-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides integrated accounting, payroll and payments solutions. The Company also provides the option of solutions hosted locally and accessed on-premise. The Company’s segments include Europe, which consists of France, the United Kingdom and the Ireland, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal and Sagepay; North America, which consists of the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Brazil, Africa, Australia, the Middle East and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.