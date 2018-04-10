The Timken Co (TKR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,334 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.44% of The Timken worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group raised The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Longbow Research raised The Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The Timken Co has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $3,489.15, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.98 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The Timken’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that The Timken Co will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $144,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $151,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

