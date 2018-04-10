The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Ultimate Software Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.7302848556954 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (up previously from $226.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

Shares of ULTI traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,881. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $257.93. The firm has a market cap of $7,479.26, a PE ratio of 295.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Chairman Scott Scherr sold 110,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total transaction of $24,821,030.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,062,156.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marc D. Scherr sold 32,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $7,150,208.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,806,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,019 shares of company stock valued at $63,840,036 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

