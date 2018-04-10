Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a $240.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Thermo Fisher has been outperforming its broader industry. Post a promising fourth-quarter show by Thermo Fisher, we are encouraged by the company’s solid international performance with strong growth in the Asia-Pacific and the emerging markets. Also, a series of product launches along with major progress in precision medicine initiatives benefited the company’s performance. Thermo Fisher’s FEI acquisition has already started to boost analytical instruments portfolio. Also in 2017, the company deployed $7.8 billion on strategic acquisitions, adding leading biopharma contract development and manufacturing services through Patheon. On the flip side, in the reported quarter, the company’s business segments were impacted by strategic investments and unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and rising operating costs continue to pose a threat.”

TMO has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.43.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $209.55. 1,397,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $151.74 and a 52 week high of $226.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,590.73, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $209,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $8,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

