TheStreet Downgrades Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) to D+

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XOG. Macquarie assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital set a $21.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,881.96, a PE ratio of 364.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.51 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 261.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,025,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,327,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,782 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $17,218,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $15,360,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 7,321,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,768,000 after purchasing an additional 885,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

