Shentel (SHEN) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEN. BidaskClub upgraded Shentel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BWS Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Shentel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shentel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,502. The firm has a market cap of $1,847.36, a P/E ratio of 142.12 and a beta of 0.67. Shentel has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. Shentel had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.87%. equities analysts predict that Shentel will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ken L. Burch sold 1,000 shares of Shentel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $367,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,885.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,070 shares of company stock valued at $769,859 in the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shentel in the third quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shentel in the third quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Shentel by 8.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shentel in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shentel by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,010,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,575,000 after buying an additional 171,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shentel

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

