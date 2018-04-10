Thl Credit (TCRD) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCRD. National Securities lowered Thl Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered Thl Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Maxim Group lowered Thl Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thl Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on Thl Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

TCRD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,475. Thl Credit has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.49, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Thl Credit had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 million. sell-side analysts expect that Thl Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sam W. Tillinghast sold 40,365 shares of Thl Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $327,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Fellows bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $124,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,751 shares of company stock worth $146,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thl Credit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Thl Credit by 11.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thl Credit by 7.6% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 147,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thl Credit by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 623,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thl Credit during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 44.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thl Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

