Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AFB) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AFB) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFB. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 290,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 81,009 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. 77,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,595. Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing substantially all of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

