Thomas Paulson Sells 9,296 Shares of Tennant (TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CFO Thomas Paulson sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $642,167.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Thomas Paulson sold 6,694 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $487,992.60.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.90. 122,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1,220.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.13 million. Tennant had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tennant by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 66,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Tennant by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 26,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

TNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co raised Tennant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/thomas-paulson-sells-9296-shares-of-tennant-tnc-stock.html.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.