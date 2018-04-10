Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stake Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 89,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,669,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,514,000 after purchasing an additional 72,684 shares in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. 809,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28,148.70, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/thomson-reuters-corp-tri-position-reduced-by-verition-fund-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.