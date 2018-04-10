Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price

Headlines about Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Thor Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.5417557858826 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 575,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $87.96 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5,952.95, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Aegis raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/thor-industries-tho-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-11-updated.html.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.