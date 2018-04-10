Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys New Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.10% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.27, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.77. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 750,000 gross acres (450,000 net acres) spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

