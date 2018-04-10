Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 18,363 Shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1,856.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,361,000 after buying an additional 1,928,927 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 240,807 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of ACLS opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.69, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.76 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

