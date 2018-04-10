Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its position in Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Houston Lighting & Power were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,968,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,583,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,198,000 after acquiring an additional 554,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 394,206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,693,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,096,000 after acquiring an additional 143,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power by 145.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,350,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $27,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Houston Lighting & Power in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Houston Lighting & Power from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Houston Lighting & Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houston Lighting & Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Houston Lighting & Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,590.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. Houston Lighting & Power has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Houston Lighting & Power had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Houston Lighting & Power will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-497000-position-in-centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-updated-updated.html.

About Houston Lighting & Power

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Lighting & Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Lighting & Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.