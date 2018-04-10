Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys New Stake in Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 143,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.21% of Milacron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,371,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Milacron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 118,479 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Milacron during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,429,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Milacron by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,809,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 755,720 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Milacron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,244,000.

Milacron stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 289,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,354.06, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Milacron had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Milacron from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Milacron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Milacron in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Milacron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $164,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $43,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

