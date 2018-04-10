Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Purchases Shares of 43,837 RR Donnelley (NYSE:RRD)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley (NYSE:RRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of RR Donnelley as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,245,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,479 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,738,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 115,671 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley by 2.2% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 947,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

RRD opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.34. The company has a market cap of $604.12, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52. RR Donnelley has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

RR Donnelley (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. RR Donnelley had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. RR Donnelley’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RR Donnelley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

RR Donnelley Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

