Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Cuts Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318,542 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Capstead Mortgage worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.08.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

CMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Capstead Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Capstead Mortgage in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

