Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Takes Position in Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Bell as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 58.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.12, a PE ratio of -175.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.35.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $427.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.31 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,723 shares in the company, valued at $747,397.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,334 shares of company stock worth $110,450. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

